Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 9,226 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 229.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 6.2 %

SMCI traded up $52.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $899.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,773,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,529. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $839.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $767.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

