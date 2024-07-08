Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,628,000. KWB Wealth raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 180,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 135,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares during the period.

PXH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,902. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

