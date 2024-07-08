Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $4,180,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,942. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.02.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.