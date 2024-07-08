Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $11.20 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $252.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,472. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $186.52 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

