Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,916. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.35. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

