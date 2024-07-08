Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 49,145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $128.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,975. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average is $119.72.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

