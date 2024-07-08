Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after acquiring an additional 220,006 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,273,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,702,000 after acquiring an additional 156,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $556.80. 308,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,598. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.18 and a 1 year high of $569.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $542.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.