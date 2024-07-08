Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,636. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.16 and its 200-day moving average is $313.11.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

