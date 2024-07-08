Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,459 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $76.84. 5,554,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

