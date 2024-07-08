Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $4.23 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COR. Citigroup raised their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.30.

Cencora Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.69. 767,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.94.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

