Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 241,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of American Healthcare REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,504,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $7,763,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $7,694,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

AHR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 705,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%.

In other news, CEO Danny Prosky acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

