Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,875 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $69.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.29. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.