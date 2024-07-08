Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,373,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,314,000 after buying an additional 487,180 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,565,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,434,000 after purchasing an additional 340,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.72. 1,436,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,234. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.60.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.