Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vale by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Down 1.5 %

VALE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.48. 21,959,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,903,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

