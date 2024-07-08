David Michael Barrett Sells 16,474 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,474 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $24,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,823,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,636.04.

On Friday, July 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,660 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $24,656.80.

On Monday, July 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $24,786.00.

On Friday, June 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $24,778.70.

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,613.00.

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,615.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $14,836.48.

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $24,606.50.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 672,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXFY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Expensify by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 476,687 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 396.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570,495 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expensify by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 129,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

