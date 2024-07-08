Decred Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $205.23 million and $1.38 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.69 or 0.00022908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00081309 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010271 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,174,491 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.