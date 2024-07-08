DigiByte (DGB) Hits Market Capitalization of $118.24 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $118.24 million and $5.78 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,123.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.34 or 0.00560754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00112045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00035251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00269718 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00039104 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00062810 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,116,166,053 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

