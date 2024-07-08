Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Trading Up 5.3%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.85 and last traded at $76.85. 113,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 330,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,101 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 12.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,635,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after buying an additional 166,934 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 741,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,258,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

