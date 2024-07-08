Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. HSBC lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.83.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.44. 455,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,448. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $133.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,046,000 after buying an additional 475,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 217,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after purchasing an additional 251,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.