Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $6.60 on Monday, hitting $500.33. 614,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,624. The company’s fifty day moving average is $516.27 and its 200 day moving average is $469.93. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Argus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.38.

View Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.