DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.17.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,520,340 shares of company stock valued at $60,996,583 in the last three months. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.