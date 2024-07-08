Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.90

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 1749738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BROS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 236.35, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,856,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,168,382.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,856,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 42.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $3,852,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.