Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Position Decreased by Applied Fundamental Research LLC

Applied Fundamental Research LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,474 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises about 9.1% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $12,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,406,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,847,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,623,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Dycom Industries stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,848. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dycom Industries

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.