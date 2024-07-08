Dymension (DYM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $77.40 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Dymension has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $245.63 million and approximately $77.40 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,027,653,615 coins and its circulating supply is 189,667,705 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,027,584,319 with 189,586,938 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.1640536 USD and is up 7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $39,839,542.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.