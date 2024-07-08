Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on July 18th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

TSE:DNG opened at C$5.45 on Monday. Dynacor Group has a 52 week low of C$2.96 and a 52 week high of C$5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$199.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of C$91.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DNG shares. Singular Research upgraded Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Atrium Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

