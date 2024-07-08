Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 738 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $17,689.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,741 shares in the company, valued at $593,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08.

On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $2,424.24.

On Friday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $12,438.80.

On Monday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $654.21.

On Thursday, June 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $266.64.

On Monday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 125 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $3,027.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 563 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $13,337.47.

On Monday, June 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 302 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $7,326.52.

On Thursday, May 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $116.75.

On Friday, May 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $48.44.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 105,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.00%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

