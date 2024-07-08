Electroneum (ETN) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.78 million and $1.07 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001387 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,975,914,455 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

