Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 2.1%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 2,137,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,323,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Enovix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENVX

Enovix Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Enovix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,290,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.