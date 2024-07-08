FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CAO Sells $34,711.84 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $294.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.01. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $302.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in FedEx by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

