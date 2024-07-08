Fifth Lane Capital LP Buys Shares of 44,194 Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares accounts for 1.3% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,902,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 892,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 261,825 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 464,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 245,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after acquiring an additional 161,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.46. 382,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,688. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 4,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,310.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

