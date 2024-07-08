Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $104,000 in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GETY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $52,554,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 38,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $155,491.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,462,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,188,132.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 38,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $155,491.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,462,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,188,132.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $26,721.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 246,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,031 shares of company stock worth $511,335. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of GETY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. 731,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,529. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GETY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

