Fifth Lane Capital LP Invests $53,000 in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNBR. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NN by 20.2% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 174,487 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NN by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NN Price Performance

NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 134,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. NN had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. Research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NNBR. Noble Financial began coverage on NN in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NN

Insider Buying and Selling at NN

In other NN news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti sold 236,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $741,366.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NN

(Free Report)

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Featured Stories

