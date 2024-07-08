Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. AppFolio accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 42,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $2,936,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $2,936,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 41,730 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total transaction of $9,694,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,270 shares in the company, valued at $13,537,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,091 shares of company stock worth $27,953,693. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Trading Down 0.0 %

APPF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.55. 175,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,895. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

