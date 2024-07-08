Fifth Lane Capital LP Takes $211,000 Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $2,851,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,107,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $4,464,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 567,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 3,413.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Roivant Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a current ratio of 25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ROIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.
Roivant Sciences Profile
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
