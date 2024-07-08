Fifth Lane Capital LP Takes $211,000 Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $2,851,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,107,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $4,464,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 567,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 3,413.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a current ratio of 25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 3,484.86%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.