Fifth Lane Capital LP Takes Position in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBACU)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBACU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. IB Acquisition accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IB Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000.

IB Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBACU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 124,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,892. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. IB Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

About IB Acquisition

IB Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

