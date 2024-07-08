Financial Survey: PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) versus China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF)

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of China Networks International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and China Networks International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% China Networks International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PSQ and China Networks International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PSQ currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.90%. Given PSQ’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PSQ is more favorable than China Networks International.

Volatility & Risk

PSQ has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Networks International has a beta of -9.41, suggesting that its stock price is 1,041% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PSQ and China Networks International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million 17.35 -$53.33 million ($24.27) -0.14 China Networks International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Networks International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PSQ.

Summary

PSQ beats China Networks International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

