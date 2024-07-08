Fintel (LON:FNTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $324.00

Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 324 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.10), with a volume of 40163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($3.98).

Fintel Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £336.54 million, a PE ratio of 4,571.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 301.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 276.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

Insider Activity

In other Fintel news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.76), for a total value of £742,500 ($939,160.13). In related news, insider David Thompson bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of £48,800 ($61,725.27). Also, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.76), for a total value of £742,500 ($939,160.13). Insiders have sold 3,666,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,600,100 in the last ninety days. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

