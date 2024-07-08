FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,702,000 after purchasing an additional 191,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,956,000 after purchasing an additional 624,545 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,777,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49,602 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.66. The stock had a trading volume of 547,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,393. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

