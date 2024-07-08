FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 49 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $233.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,714. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

