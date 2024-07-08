FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $331,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.15. The stock had a trading volume of 620,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,338. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.