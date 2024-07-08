FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 616,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,739 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 712,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies
Williams Companies Stock Performance
NYSE WMB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,004,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,256. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.