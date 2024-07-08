FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 616,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,739 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 712,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,004,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,256. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.