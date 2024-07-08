FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.09. 986,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,103. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

