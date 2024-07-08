FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $147,633,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $173.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

