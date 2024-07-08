FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 269,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 166,043 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 51,577 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Yalla Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE YALA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.52. 92,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,400. Yalla Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $716.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 23.49%.

(Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.