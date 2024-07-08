FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 367.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,977. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

