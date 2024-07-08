FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.11. 4,537,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $68.40.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.