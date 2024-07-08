First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 117,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 17,233.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 198,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $38.51.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.77%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

