First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Up 1.5%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $231.99 and last traded at $225.51. 848,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,503,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.56.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

