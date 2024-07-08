First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 414,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 171,770 shares.The stock last traded at $40.71 and had previously closed at $40.83.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.
