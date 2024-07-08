First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 414,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 171,770 shares.The stock last traded at $40.71 and had previously closed at $40.83.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 94,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after buying an additional 28,627 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 33,048 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.