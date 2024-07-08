First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2024

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLSGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 414,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 171,770 shares.The stock last traded at $40.71 and had previously closed at $40.83.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 94,725 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after buying an additional 28,627 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 33,048 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.