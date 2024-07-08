FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.94. 1,182,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,112. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

